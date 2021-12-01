President Joe Biden on Wednesday highlighted the ways his administration was fighting supply chain issues, gas prices and other economic concerns around the country ahead of the holidays, even as a new variant of the coronavirus could threaten the progress made in recent months.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden on Wednesday highlighted the actions his administration was taking to fight supply chain issues, gas prices and other economic concerns nationwide ahead of the holidays



The White House announced this week that the number of shipping containers sitting at California's ports, some of the largest in the country, for extended periods has dropped by 40 percent



A new strain of the coronavirus, the omicron variant, could threaten the progress made, though President Biden is optimistic



Biden met this week with CEOs of major companies like Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Mattel and others; Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in that gathering that he saw more than a 50% increase in throughput from the California ports thanks to Biden's actions

“You know me, I’m an optimist,” he said at the White House when asked if he was worried about the omicron variant slowing economic progress, as top economic officials warned this week.

The first U.S. case of the variant was detected in California on Wednesday, and travel restrictions implemented to slow the spread of the virus have already sparked conversation about how new mitigation strategies will impact labor and supply chains.

Biden has especially worked to improve backlogs at the nation’s ports, and the White House announced this week that the number of shipping containers sitting at California docks for extended periods has dropped by 40 percent.

The president appointed a port envoy, John Porcari, to oversee the effort, which has focused on the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports where about 40% of the nation’s goods arrive.

The California ports were set to start charging companies $100 per day for each container that dwelled longer than nine days, but they said this week they would delay the fee due to the progress seen in the last month.

Biden on Wednesday credited his administration’s efforts with improvements in supply and overall economic progress.

“If you watch the news recently, you might think the shelves and all our stores are empty across the country,” he said. “For the vast majority of the country, that's not what's happening. Because of the actions the administration has taken in partnership with business and labor — retailers and grocery stores, freight movers and railroads — shelves are going to be stocked.”

He met earlier this week with CEOs of major companies like Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Mattel and others.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in that gathering that he saw more than a 50% increase in throughput from the California ports since the implementation of a 24-hour shipping window, another piece of Biden’s efforts.

But the omicron variant has renewed concerns about inflated prices and the overall path to recovery, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said this week.

"Greater concerns about the virus could reduce people’s willingness to work in person, which would slow progress in the labor market and intensify supply-chain disruptions,” he testified before a senate committee Tuesday.