DURHAM, N.C. — Doug Riley has a reputation when it comes to repairing glasses. His wife of 57 years, Sharon Riley, knows all about it.

“We have people say from the other optical shops, 'well you might try this fellow we know downtown who can repair almost anything,'" Sharon Riley said.

After retiring from education last year, she now works alongside her husband who has spent the last 25 years running Eyeglass Repairs in downtown Durham. They are open six days a week, and they didn't close during the pandemic.

Doug Riley got his start in the optical field in the 1970s. His customers save hundreds of dollars by allowing him to repair their glasses as opposed to buying a new pair.

“The expense to people would go straight up if I wasn’t here, and it will when I’m not here. It will go straight up," Doug Riley said.

Doug Riley could be enjoying retirement, but he says the need for this type of work is great, so he remains in business. He says one of his favorite parts of the job is talking to customers who sit and watch as he does his work.

Eyeglass Repairs is located at 115 Market St in Durham. There is not a website for the business. Just give them a call at 919-687-7606.