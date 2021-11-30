Even the best laid holiday plans may be a bust as scientists study the new coronavirus variant, omicron, and public health officials predict a winter wave of new COVID-19 cases.

Some business owners on the Upper West Side told NY1 on Monday evening that they were not relaxing their safety protocols.

“We never relaxed the mask requirement, because we think it’s a simple ask,” said Steve Mohr, owner of More and More Antiques. “It makes everyone feel comfortable.”

What You Need To Know The city is advising New Yorkers to wear masks inside, as scientists learn more about the new coronavirus variant omicron



Many businesses are maintaining their mask rules, in lieu of a city mandate



New Yorkers we spoke with said they’re evaluating their holiday plans

David Endo, owner of the Vitamin Peddler, said he bought air filters and allows one customer inside at a time.

“I’m already limiting one at a time,” Endo said. “You can't get less than that, right?”

And if someone shows up without a mask, Endo will say, “No, you’re not allowed in.”

Meanwhile, the city is advising New Yorkers to wear masks indoors.

For Melissa Burnazian, her family trip is still on, for now.

“We’re supposed to go away with our family, our extended family, all over the country, to Aruba. Our plans are to still go away,” Burnazian said. “I think we’re going to keep an eye on things. And hopefully the vaccine is strong enough to help and the booster does the trick.”

But for other New Yorkers, like Mike Beirne, from Long Island, the holiday season is no excuse to be laid back on safety, particularly after a COVID-19 scare from a guest who attended Thanksgiving dinner.

“It changes things a lot,” Beirne said. “And we were all texting each other this morning about being vigilant and we can’t assume this is over yet.”

And perhaps that means fewer relatives getting together this Christmas and more video chats.

”I think my colleagues and friends and people in general should really consider this season as being something other than what they want to get back to and what they’re used to,” Beirne said. “Maybe it’s somewhere between last year and what we hope will be next year.”

