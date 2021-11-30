Volunteers with Mothers and Children in Crisis have been working to put together winter gear packages with hats, boots and gloves for children who have parents in the court system. But this holiday drive is just part of the group's mission.

The group would like to eventually have an in-patient substance abuse facility located in Syracuse. The facility would allow mothers to live at the facility with their children and get the treatment they need.

"It's very important to have treatment programs that are successful, to help these women, and the women that do have children, it's critical that they can bring their kids with them when they're being treated. So, it is a problem in Central New York," said Mothers and Children in Crisis volunteer board member Ted Limpert.



"We can do this. We can link arms, we can make this facility a reality. There is not one like this within one hundred miles of Syracuse. Our families, they deserve better than what is happening right now," said Mothers and Children in Crisis Board President Mary Jensen.



The group has also started a capital campaign on its website to raise funds. To donate, or learn more about their mission, just visit MCCSyracuse.org.