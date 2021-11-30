COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, True Ink Tattoo Studio is handing out more than tattoos by hosting their first annual toys for tattoos fundraiser.

Tattoo apprentice Terra Thomas knows what it means to need a little extra help during the holiday season.

In the past, she’s had to rely on community fundraisers like Toys for Tots. She has waited in line for hours and has seen the needs of families first hand.

“There weren't enough people doing it and so because of that, where I went, it was packed,” said Thomas. “There were limited things and not everyone left with something.”

Thomas came to her co-workers with the idea to host their first annual toys for tattoos fundraiser.

After a week of ironing out the details, the event was posted across their social media. Gifts have been pouring in since they announced the promotion the third week of November. They have collected everything from Barbies to bikes.

“It's really getting big,” said Tattoo Artist Comlanetta Ayers. “The fact that people are noticing that we’re just a small little tattoo shop and we’re actually just doing it. I really like it.”

Customers who are participating in the promotion come with a gift and a tattoo in mind. Once your tattoo is picked out, you will receive the price of the gift off of the tattoo.

“It's a great way to get adults involved that don’t have kids or like our younger generation that don’t have kids but old enough to get tattoos of course,” said Thomas. “You get a tattoo and you get to donate.”

The fundraiser runs until Dec. 20, which gives the shop a little less than a month to collect hundreds of toys. They don’t have a specific goal in mind but want every child to leave with something.

“We don't want them to run out,” said Ayers. “We want them to have enough to be like I want this one, this one and they just walk out with it.”

True Ink Tattoo Studio is located on the east side of Columbus. If you are interested in donating, contact them on Facebook here.