Just weeks after hearing challenges to a restrictive abortion law in Texas, the Supreme Court is set to take up the issue once again in an all-or-nothing battle that could reshape the battle over a woman’s right to choose for years to come.

The high court on Wednesday will hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case that calls into question the constitutionality of a 2018 state law that bans all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy in Mississippi, well before fetal viability.

A district court ruled in November of 2018 that the state had “no legitimate state interest strong enough, prior to viability, to justify a ban on abortions” — and a year later, an appeals court upheld the lower court’s ruling.

“States may regulate abortion procedures prior to viability so long as they do not impose an undue burden on the woman’s right, but they may not ban abortions,” U.S. Appeals Court Judge Patrick Higginbotham wrote in the ruling in Nov. 2019. “The law at issue is a ban. Thus, we affirm the district court’s invalidation of the law.”

But that could all change with a Supreme Court featuring a 6-3 conservative majority, after former President Donald Trump appointed three justices to the bench during his single term in the White House, radically overhauling the institution.

The case, the most significant challenge to the right to an abortion in three decades, directly asks the court to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade and the 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

According to an analysis from the Guttmacher Institute, a advocacy group supporting abortion rights, overturning or weakening Roe v. Wade would likely lead to 26 states banning abortions.

Weeks ago, the justices heard arguments in challenges Texas’ controversial abortion law, which bans most abortions at six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant, and relies on lawsuits from private citizens to enforce the measure.

The Supreme Court allowed it to go into effect in a 5-4 decision, without ruling on its constitutionality. Challenges to that law mainly question the law’s unusual structure and how it can be disputed in court.

Meanwhile, public polling suggests that Americans strongly support abortion rights and preserving the decision in Roe v. Wade.

Sixty percent of adults in the U.S. support the Supreme Court court upholding the landmark 1973 decision, with just 27% believing the court should overturn it, according to a recent ABC News-Washington Post poll.

The poll also found that 65% of those surveyed say the Supreme Court should overturn Texas’ abortion law, compared to just 29% who say it should be upheld.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents also opposed state legislation which makes it harder for abortion clinics to operate, which comes weeks after the high court heard arguments in cases related to Texas’ restrictive abortion law. Forty-five percent of those who responded oppose them “strongly.”

The poll also finds that Americans believe by a wide margin, 75-20, that decisions on abortions should be made by a woman and their doctor, rather than be regulated by law.

