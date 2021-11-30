Maine utility regulators are seeking plans for new energy infrastructure that would connect Aroostook County directly to the rest of the New England power grid.

The request from the state Public Utilities Commission seeks proposals for transmission lines and renewable energy projects in Northern Maine. It stems from a bipartisan bill spearheaded in the last state legislative session by Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Allagash.

The County is not connected to the primary New England power grid, meaning it has to route any energy it wants to export through New Brunswick, Canada, then back toward the south.

This means a prohibitively high cost of building transmission infrastructure for any developer hoping to take advantage of the area’s open land and, in particular, its wind power potential.

Supporters of the bill that led to this request for proposals say it will unlock Aroostook County’s wind potential, help the state meet its climate change goals and create jobs and new business.

The request for transmission proposals is due March 1, 2022. More information for developers with generation proposals will be made available after that, with those plans due May 1 and a decision regarding both bids due out by November 22 of that year.