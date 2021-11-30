LARGO, Fla. — A local business woman, and artist, made the best out of a bad situation, and now she's sharing her very private struggle.

Ivanka Ska was on top of the fashion industry one moment, then received a devastating diagnosis, but she turned what many would have considered a burden, into a blessing.​

Ska took our crew on a tour of the factory in Largo where her "Smart Carry Luxury Inserts" are now produced.

"The inserts are basically an organizer that goes inside your handbag, backpack, brief case,” she said. “And it helps you find your phone, your keys, your sunglasses-- they're not on your head, your most important items."

She said the idea came to her when she was at a very low point in her life.

Ska was bedridden for six months while undergoing treatment for cancer, and when her friends would come visit her, she noticed the same thing with all of them-- they could never find anything in their purse.

"I was surprised how many women couldn't find things,” Ska said. “So this is my chance to slow down and observe what's going on, and then I started talking to everyone, what would they like to have? What would it look like?

“That idea just suddenly hit me like a hurricane. I noticed the problem and then slowly I started thinking about it, and the more I started thinking about it my brain was spinning and I just didn't think about my pain anymore.”

She didn't waste any time, and designing the Smart Carry Luxury Inserts became her sole focus as her body healed.

First, she sold them to friends and family, then they became such a hit, she started looking for a factory to produce them, and she found one right in her hometown of Largo. ​

"This factory took me on during times when the pandemic and lockdown weren't allowed in a full capacity to be open and just finding a factory open in the united states at that time was a difficult time," said Ska.

Fast forward one year, and now you can find Smart Carry Luxury Inserts for sale in the Dali Museum's boutique, on Ska's website, and even on Amazon.

Ska said she still can't believe the success she's had, and she believes God gave her this business to get her through her darkest time.

"This is a wonderful journey that happened to me, and if I can do it, I feel anyone can do it, even in the hardest times like this, during a pandemic, during lockdowns and now coming out of it I feel this is really wonderful."