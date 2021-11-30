Troy city officials have proposed to spend $13.6 million available through the federal American Rescue Plan Act on a host of projects tied to its Troy Now Initiative.

“The latest round of stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan will help build a new foundation for our City’s economic recovery,” said Troy Mayor Patrick Madden. “Over $13 million in neighborhood-level projects will be funded through the ‘Troy Now’ program for upgrades to our parks, pools, city facilities and emergency response capacity."

The proposal was put forth by the city's ARPA Steering Committee and is slated for a vote by the full city council on Thursday.

“As I’ve stated many times, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our City. Residents have mentioned to me the desire to use these federal funds to improve our neighborhoods, parks, infrastructure, youth programs and other initiatives while building a foundation for growth and opportunity,” Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello said in a statement.

Among the projects that would get funded: the construction of the Knickerbacker Pool, provide tuition and other costs for city residents going to Hudson Valley Community College, and the creation of a new citywide business investment program, aiming to fund improvements in the Lansingburgh, South Troy and Hillside neighborhoods.