WAUKESHA, Wis, — There are many different causes to donate to across the country on Giving Tuesday. Some businesses in Waukesha county are choosing to give back this holiday season after a devastating tragedy.

Sarah Risser, who is the owner of Moose My Shirt Custom Designs, started making “Waukesha strong” t-shirts earlier this week. Since then she said she’s received a couple thousand orders.

Risser said she was approached by the Alliance for Education in Waukesha with the idea for the shirts

“We had nothing to do with it; it was kind of nice to just help,” said Risser. “That's really what I'm about, is helping and giving back as best as I can.”

This Giving Tuesday, all the way until the end of December, 60% of sales will go to the Waukesha United Fund to help benefit the families of the Christmas parade tragedy.

“It's wonderful to see the unity of the community,” she said.

In Mukwonago, owner of Baby Jack and Company, Kelley Legler, is also lending a helping hand.

“Ever since the Waukesha Christmas parade, we were compelled to give back,” said Legler.

Legler sells sensory friendly toys for pets and babies. She’s giving 50% of sales on giving Tuesday to the Sparks family.

The Sparks family lost their son 8-year-old Jackson after the parade incident. Legler said she knows the family through a friend and wanted to help.

The two businesses are just two of many that continue to band together to help the community grieving after the tragedy.

“I want to encourage everyone to keep giving back to families,” said Legler. “Every day should be giving Tuesday.”

A nice reminder this holiday season how great it is to give back others, especially during this difficult time.