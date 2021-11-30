“Rumour Has It” that Adele will soon be performing live — and in Las Vegas!

The singer took to social media on Tuesday to announce her upcoming residency at the iconic Colosseum of Las Vegas at the Caesars' Palace Hotel, captioning a series of photos with a simple: “See you at Caesars in Vegasss (sic).”

See you at Caesars in Vegasss ✨ pic.twitter.com/VngaofduHQ — Adele (@Adele) November 30, 2021

Called “Weekends With Adele,” the 12-week concert series will debut on Jan. 21 and last through April 15, 2022, where the “Easy On Me” singer will perform one show each on Fridays and Saturdays.

Registration for presale tickets opened on Ticketmaster at 6AM PT on Nov. 30, and fans can register at any time before Thursday, Dec. 2 at 11:59PM PT. Presale tickets will be available for purchase starting Dec. 7 at 10AM PT; public tickets will not be available should presale demand exceed availability.

The residency announcement came on the heels of Adele’s fourth studio album, “30,” which rocketed to the top of the Billboard Top 200 Album chart and became the highest-ranking debut of the entire year.

Adele’s upcoming residency marks a somewhat muted return to the performing arena compared to her world-crossing tour for her third studio album “25,” which saw the singer travel across Europe, North America, New Zealand and Australia.

For her previous album, Adele performed for a total of just under 3 million people. The largest crowd gathered for her June 2017 performance at Wembley Stadium in London, which has a capacity of 90,000 people.

Caesars’ Colosseum will offer a much more intimate venue, with a capacity of just 4,300 people per show. Adele has yet to announce any other U.S. performance dates, but is set to host two shows at Hyde Park in London next summer.

The Colosseum has hosted a slew of legendary performers in their Las Vegas residencies. Celine Dion’s “A New Day…” residency holds the record for most performances at 717 shows, and her subsequent “Celine” residency comes in second place with 427.