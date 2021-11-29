ORLANDO, Fla. — Concern of a different kind has come with travel bans just implemented for several southern African countries due to the spread of the new coronavirus omicron variant: What does it means for the tourism industry and those whose living depends upon it?

Harriot Roberts and her husband Tom have worked as travel agents for 54 years



They say the omicron variant travel bans are just one more obstacle for their Orlando-based business to overcome





“I’m thinking out of the box, places that aren’t necessarily going to have this issue, but you don’t know until you see what happens,” said Harriot Roberts of Let’s Travel.

For the last 54 years, she has assisted clients in booking trips to far-flung places as her husband, Tom, worked by her side — he often handling the flights and while she focused on destinations and cruises.

But this past year was the worst for their small, Orlando-based business. Roberts said that she spends most of her time getting creative with back-up travel options and “putting out fires.”

“The thing that is sad to know is travel agents have no insurance that will cover them for losses, like we have encountered in the past two years,” she said. “I would love to see equal protection, based upon an industry, not just a specific mode of transportation.”

According to Visit Orlando, visitation from southern Africa is pretty limited, at less than .5% of Orlando’s total visitors with no direct flights for tourists.

In a statement to Spectrum News 13, Visit Orlando president and CEO Casandra Matej said: “We are keeping a close eye on developments with the new omicron variant. At this time, it is too early to predict any potential impact on Orlando’s tourism industry. Fortunately, with availability of vaccines, along with vaccine and testing requirements for international travelers, there are protocols in place to keep travelers safe.”

Yet, the stress of keeping tabs of constantly-changing travel bans, COVID-19 outbreaks and testing requirements has been palpable for the Roberts.

“What is driving this is an uncontrollable disease not covered by any trip cancellation insurance — try and explain that to somebody,” she said.

Despite the challenges, the couple, who met at Valencia College decades ago, credit their years of experience traveling the globe together and ability to pivot as the main reasons Let’s Travel remains in operation.

As for the future, Roberts said that she believes the business they built together can thrive.

“I think it can," she said. "Yes it can.”