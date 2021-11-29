TAMPA, Fla. — Retailers are prepared for a busy Cyber Monday, but questions remain if this years total sales will stack up against last years record setting $10.8-billion in a single day.

Small, local businesses are looking to cash in on added sales today.

Dark Door Spirits is a grain to glass distillery in Tampa where whiskey, gin, vodka and rum are all made from scratch.

The local distillery grinds, ferments, and barrel ages all their products locally.

It's not your typical online retailer on Cyber Monday, but the pandemic created a new opportunity for online sales.

"We've got 15% off on our cocktail kits that you can get," said Matt Allen. "Our special release bottles that are the limited edition stuff that we have."

Allen said regardless of which business you are talking about, supply chain issues have been a challenge.

For the distillery, it has been a fight to get everything from bottles to the glue they use to stick labels on.

"We were able to find some glass that was actually stateside that we were able to get, get enough to last us to the end of the year. So yeah, the supply chain issues have been affecting everything," Allen said.

Many retailers started Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals weeks ago.

The move was an effort to lessen the blow of a big buying surge all in one day, taking pressure off the already struggling supply chain.

If you are shopping online today, experts say you will still be dealing with supply chain challenges, as well as slower than usual shipping times.