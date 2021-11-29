AUGUSTA — Maine's big fall hunting seasons ended for the year on Saturday.

The state's “big four” game animals are black bears, wild turkeys, white-tailed deer and moose. The seasons for bears, deer and moose all ended on Saturday, and the turkey season ended earlier in the month.

Maine wildlife managers have encouraged more hunting these past two years because it's a socially distant activity. The state also uses the hunts to keep the populations of the animals at healthy levels.

Deer hunters who use muzzleloaders have a special season that begins on Monday. They're still able to hunt deer until Dec. 11.