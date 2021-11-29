Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced Monday that he is stepping down as the social media giant's chief executive, a move that will likely send shockwaves throughout the tech world.

Parag Agrawal, Twitter's chief technology officer, will succeed Dorsey.

"I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders," Dorsey, who is also the CEO of digital payment company Square, wrote in a statement.

not sure anyone has heard but,



I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

The news was first reported by CNBC. Shares of the social media giant soared on the news, forcing NASDAQ to suspend trading on the company's stock.

Twitter stock jumped 10% after the opening bell on Monday following CNBC's report.

Ahead of the news, Dorsey wrote "I love twitter" on his personal Twitter account early Sunday morning

I love twitter — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 28, 2021

Dorsey, who founded the company, served as Twitter's CEO until 2008, when he was forced out. He became CEO again in 2015 and survived an attempt to oust him from his role in 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.