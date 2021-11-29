The holiday shopping season is underway, and many are taking advantage of Cyber Monday sales.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is reminding shoppers to pay attention to the sites they're visiting.

BBB releases ‘naughty list’ of top 12 holiday season scams

BBB says when online shopping, be wary of misleading advertisements, lookalike websites and untrustworthy sellers.

President and CEO Nancy Cahalen says if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is and it's important to keep a close eye on the web address in your browser.

Cahalen says when shopping online, it's best to pull out your credit card.

“Your credit card has protections built in that if you pay with other non-traditional forms of payment, Venmo or wiring money or anything else that's non-traditional, you want be able to get your money back if you don't get your item or if the item doesn't measure up to what the promise has indicated,” Cahalen said.

Cahalen adds Cyber Monday may not be your last chance to save on items. Retail experts predicted many of the online shopping activities and special holiday sales started as early as Halloween and may continue throughout the holiday season.