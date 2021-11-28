NEW YORK — It’s a relaxing environment inside Dominique Malandro’s facial studio on Staten Island.



But the threat of a new COVID-19 variant hitting the city is far from relaxing for the 26-year-old esthetician. She has owned “Facials by Dominique” since 2015.



What You Need To Know The omicron variant was first identified in South Africa



President Joe Biden has imposed several travel restriction to try and combat the spread



There have not been any confirmed cases of the variant in New York or the U.S.

“It definitely brings back some sort of like, ‘I hope we don't close down again'” Malandro said.



The new omicron variant first identified in South Africa prompted President Joe Biden to restrict travel from the region, as well as from seven other countries. In New York state, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order allowing hospitals to limit nonessential procedures ahead of potential infection spikes.

Malandro said it is a feeling of deja-vu — and it is nerve-wracking for business owners like herself.

“In March of 2020, I had to close down. So I was closed from March all the way until September," she said. "So I was unemployed, and I had no source of income."



During those five months, Malandro said she had to come up with ways to make money, so she made at-home facial kits for her clients.



“I was just trying my hardest just to keep in contact with my clients without fully losing them," she said. “They were really successful and they were great, but it's a big difference as to what I would make on a normal day here.”



Malandro said she has started preparing in the event that another shutdown happens.



“With the holidays it's hard, because everyone has to make money. I made these little lip kits, so worse comes to worst, it would be like part two of the first quarantine kits," she said. "I guess we can sell those."



So far, there have been no confirmed cases of the new variant in the city or in the U.S. — and Malandro said she hopes it stays that way for the sake of herself and all the other small businesses owners who have already endured many hardships throughout the pandemic.



“I hope that everyone just keeps sanitary and the masks work," she said. "To pay rent and not to make money, it’s challenging for people, so I’m hoping we don't ever have to do that again."

