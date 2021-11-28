NEW YORK — David Sanchez' thrift shop was just one of many businesses along Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood hoping holiday shoppers would spread a little more cheer on Small Business Saturday — and throughout the season.



“We’re one of the newest gems in the neighborhood,” Sanchez said.



Theodore Renz, the executive director of the Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District, said the commerical strip lost about 30 businesses during the pandemic



According to the city's Department of Small Business Services, 70% of the revenue retailers make is brought in during the holiday season

Sanchez said small businesses like his are what holds neighborhoods together, but admitted that even as a newer business, it has been tough for him.



“With the times now, business is slow sometimes," he said. "It picks up here and there. I guess gotta roll with the punches."

“We lost about 30 businesses during the pandemic,” Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District Executive Director Theodore Renz said.



Renz said now more than ever, small businesses need the support.



“In addition to providing local jobs for the community, the money stays in the community and they give back to the community,” Renz said.



Nick Sciortino, who owns Pants Pantry off Myrtle Avenue and Weirfield Street, said his establishment has also had to adjust to supply shortages affecting its inventory.



“A lot of production that we had for fall was cancelled from the manufacturers, so we’ve had to piece things together,” Sciortino said.



Sciortino added that uncertainty is his biggest problem: not knowing if they’ll have to close their doors again in the future, and if customers will feel safe.



“People realized that during the pandemic, that when the small stores were shut down, that we really need the small business, the small shops,” he said.



According to the city's Department of Small Business Services, 70% of the revenue retailers make is brought in during the holiday season. On Saturday, customers were out supporting their favorites.



“For me, it’s just such a natural thing to go to the places that looks like a small business [rather] than to just go to a big [place] with no soul, like a shopping mall,” said Emir Mohseni, a customer at Tasty’s Diner.



“These are unique gifts that not everyone has, and I think it’s a good idea,” said Queen native Doreen Taylor, while shopping at Ridgewood Thrift.



Sanchez is hoping for continued holiday sales this season. He admitted one thing the pandemic has taught him is how to adjust to meet the needs of customers.



“We change up everything weekly, make it look different, nicer, bring in new merchandise, see what the people want,” Sanchez said.