WAUKESHA, Wis. — Wisconsin-based Steinhafels is looking to hire.

The large furniture retailer said demand has gone up during the COVID-19 pandemic and so has the need to grow their team. Steinhafels is looking to fill around 40 warehouse and distribution positions across the state.

John Hass is Steinhafels VP of Operations. He said they are looking to fill jobs in all areas.

“There is a tremendous need for everything from unloading trucks to operating forklifts or order picker machines, to prepping furniture to go out for delivery, and our delivery operations as well,” Hass said.

Steinhafels said applicants do not need prior experience working in the furniture business. They have distribution positions available in Waukesha, Kenosha, Green Bay/Appleton and Madison.

To learn more about available positions, visit their careers website.