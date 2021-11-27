TAMPA, Fla. — Local business owners around Tampa Bay are hoping for a good holiday season, which is why Small Business Saturday is so important because it encourages shoppers to support local shops.

In fact, Small Business Saturday has become a shopping tradition in recent years on Thanksgiving weekend as an answer to Black Friday.

In Seminole Heights, several shops are taking part in an annual event they call the Holiday Shop Hop. It is the ninth year they have done it.

Businesses like the Health Mutt and Vintage on Central are taking part, encouraging folks to shop local by offering sales and specials on Saturday.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL 14th District) was in Tampa this week asking shoppers to remember their small businesses.

She visited Whip N Spur, a horseback riding store in Carrollwood where she shopped and met with the owners.

“It’s been a difficult couple of years,” Castor said. “And it is vitally important that as you are starting to make those holiday gift lists that you remember to get out there and support your local small business owners.”

The owners there say the last two years have been very difficult. Paycheck Protection Program loans helped them get by but like many shop owners, they are hoping for a big boost in sales during the holidays.

“I think it’s important that people remember their small businesses, not just on Small Business Saturday but every time they need something,” said Bernadette Myhre, co-owner of Whip N Spur. “We are thankful for our customers who checked in during the worst of the pandemic and continue to shop local.”

Castor also touted the American Rescue Plan that was passed earlier this year, saying it helped small businesses in the Tampa area but that they still need community support.

In Seminole Heights, the shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Sales and prizes are being offered at several stores. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/shophopseminoleheights.