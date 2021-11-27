EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Shops across Western New York are bringing in some much-needed profits thanks to Small Business Saturday.

“Especially with COVID closing down so many businesses last year, I think that supporting local this year is more important than ever,” Too Doors Down sales associate Celeste Giallanza said. “Supporting those families, especially, that might have lost out on a lot of money over the past year.”

Because of this, stores in East Aurora worked very hard to get unique merchandise for Small Business Saturday, which occurs the Saturday after every Thanksgiving.

This shopping day is meant to help local economies.

“When we opened up, I feel like a lot of people wanted to stay out of the big department stores,” Solem said. “They wanted to support something. They wanted to feel like they were really putting their part into their town. A lot of people did come out. We’ve been having a great season and I hope it continues like that.”

Both Solem and Giallanza say that well before they started working at East Aurora shops, they have been visiting the stores.

“Especially the holiday season, it’s fun to have traditions,” Giallanza said. “Just growing up and coming to East Aurora to shop was always fun.”

