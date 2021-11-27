KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — When you think of shopping this week, you generally think of Black Friday, but how about Small Business Saturday?

“The big box stores have the opportunity year-round to get all the sales,” Aixa Haskins said. “This is a really great opportunity for small businesses like us to shine for our local community. It helps your family and your friends.”

Haskins organized the Kernersville event. She started her own small business in 2020 – Aixa Maria’s Gift Baskets.

“I opened during the pandemic, and that was basically on faith. I quit my part-time job and my full-time job, have a family at home,” Haskins said. “It was very scary, but it turned out to be well worth it. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Dozens of local businesses turned out to the event. They even had hot chocolate going.

“Here, at Small Business Saturday, the money that you spend is going to the people that are making the products, that are obtaining the products, that are selling the wonderful goods that they made,” Claire Bowen, Haskins' marketing manager, said.

Bowen loves the products they sell, but really, the people drive her.

“Helping people is my passion,” Bowen said.

As for Haskins, this sort of event is a long time coming.

“It feels amazing to see the support that we get from the community, especially from the local Kernersville chamber, they support us so much. It’s a wonderful spot to be in, a wonderful place to get out there.”

You can find her in downtown Kernersville, every single day.