SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Small Business Saturday may be a newer tradition compared to Black Friday, but it’s one many people in central Florida are taking advantage of this year.

Forbes says the push to shop local and shop small is going to be a big factor this holiday shopping season.

The streets of downtown Sanford are decked out this weekend, to drive people inside local businesses where owners, like Michelle Simoneaux couldn’t be feeling more spirited.

“We just opened October 1 so we’ve had a good, solid month of getting things ready. We’ve already grown in that month," said Simoneaux.

Her business, The Colonial General Store, may be new, but it’s a sweet spot in Sanford, quite literally!

“The store itself just brings me joy because it’s always been a dream of mine throughout my childhood years going on vacations with my parents. We would always look for shops, candy shops," she reflected.

This event provides customers with small business passports, of sorts. Each stamp brings them one step closer to winning a big raffle.

Art gallery owner Jeanine Taylor says she hopes the customers coming through her doors for stamps will come back through for more.

“It’s just nice because we see people come in again and again that we know, and they enjoy shopping here. So it’s a nice community affair," said Taylor.

For business owners, she says this is the biggest prize to be won.

This is the fourth year for Sanford’s small business Saturday event. 15 different retail stores participated.