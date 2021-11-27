FAIRPORT, N.Y. — As the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses to struggle, the village of Fairport went the extra mile to support some of its businesses.

The Fairport Village Inn received assistance from the Fairport Local Development Corporation Pandemic Relief Grant Program.

The grant helped businesses offset costs related to the pandemic and make capital improvements.

The owner of Fairport Village Inn, Ken Beckwith, said it was especially helpful when they weren't able to use their dining room during the height of COVID-19.

"They helped out with me putting my tent outside; we got a grant for that,” Beckwith said. “They also got a grant for to-go containers because when was everyone had to do to-go orders, the price of to-go containers went through the roof and they helped us out with that as well."

Beckwith is thankful that they are still able to serve the community on another Small Business Saturday and are able to make more improvements to their restaurant with the support of the village.

"Without the grant relief program that was awarded to us to our village and to the small businesses, some businesses wouldn't be able to survive,” Beckwith said. “And helping out with putting new windows and stuff like that. It's something I probably wouldn't be able to do right now without the program that really supports us as a local business and the village that promotes us."

The village has been able to hand out 56 grants worth a total of more than $135,000.