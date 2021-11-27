DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A Triangle mall has reopened a day after three people were shot and wounded, including a 10-year-old.

Police said the shootings occurred Friday afternoon at The Streets at Southpoint in Durham during an apparent fight between two groups. The mall, which was crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving, was placed under lockdown.

A bystander described “mass hysteria” on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Police said another three people were injured as shoppers rushed for exits.

Police vowed to arrest those involved in the fight that led to the shooting.

One person was detained.