OCONTO, Wis. — Kelly, Chloe and Shane Gritt carefully looked over rows of trees at Whispering Pines Tree Farm near Oconto.

When they found the right tree, Shane Gritt laid on the ground and stated sawing.

After a few few minutes of sawing, the tree was felled and ready for the family to take home.

“We have a spot in our house and there’s kind of one spot where the tree can go so we need one that's a taller thinner tree,” said Kelly Gritt. “We all look for the color that we want, the certain kind (of tree) that we want and make sure the top is good for the star on top.”

The family was part of a continuous stream of people at the farm Friday morning.

A national tree shortage was not evident here.

“I really don’t see a tree shortage,” Kelly Gritt said looking around. “At all.”

That’s an observation echoed by the Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association and Randy Yeska, one of the owners of the tree farm.

“We have plenty of trees at the choose and cut here,” he said. “There is a nationwide shortage, but for Whispering Pines we have plenty of trees to choose from.”

Wisconsin has more than 850 Christmas tree farms, according to the producers association. The organization suggests using RealTree4Me.com to find growers and retail lots.

Yeska said Friday’s brisk business was typical for the day after Thanksgiving, but next weekend often sees some of the highest sales figures.

“Busy days, they go by fast,” Yeska said. “The people come, they enjoy themselves, see Santa Claus, hot chocolate and food. They just make a day of it.”

Like the Gritts, who use a team approach to get just the right tree.

“It’s satisfaction,” Kelly Gritt said. “We found our tree and now we have to get it home, get it into the stand. There’s a little bit more to do but then the fun stuff will start, putting your lights on and decorating.”