GREENSBORO, N.C. — Over the weekend, many families around the country went Black Friday shopping.

This year though, prices are higher than they’ve been in a long time due to inflation. It’s led to a renaissance of secondhand shopping.

What You Need to Know:

Inflation is at its highest rate since the 1980s, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

The increase has led to an influx of new thrift store customers

Blessingdale's Thrift Store in Greensboro has seen new clientele all year

“We really see a huge influx of people coming in, just to shop for their children,” Debbie Harman, the business director of the Greesnsboro Greater Piedmont Teen Challenge, said.

The business is supported by its thrift store, Blessingdale’s. Generally, the store sees an increase in shoppers over the holiday season.

“We save a lot of our really great toys. We put them out on Black Friday, the day before Thanksgiving,” Harman said. “A lot of the local people in our neighborhood, they come here to do their Christmas shopping for their children because they can’t afford to buy brand new toys.”

This season though, the store isn’t expecting much of a change from the rest of the year. They’ve had new people coming in all year long.

“We’ve seen a lot of new customers, and when they come in, we don’t always recognize them,” Harman said. “We’ll say, ‘Is this your first time in the shop?’ And so many of them are like, ‘Yes, we didn’t even know you were here.’”

One reason for the new clientele: people were just happy to get out of the house.

“I think we saw an increase in people with the COVID breakout because when we opened, people were so excited to get out and get back to some sort of normal life.”

Of course, there’s another reason. Prices around the country at brand name stores have seen a huge increase this year. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation is at its highest rate since the 1980s — even higher than it was during the recession in 2008.

“If (people) wanted to pay top dollar for something, they wouldn’t come to a thrift store.”

The shop doesn't just serve the community by helping people save on shopping, Blessingdale's also supports another good cause. The Greater Piedmont Teen Challenge helps men overcome addiction.

“Parents get their son back, and wives get their husbands back,” Harman said, fighting back tears. “Children get their daddy back.”

That’s what drives her to come in every single day.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Or locally, you can reach out to the Greater Piedmont Teen Challenge on their website or at 336-292-7795.