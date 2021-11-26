The World Health Organization is set to hold a special session on Friday to discuss a new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, which researchers believe is responsible for driving a spike of new infections in the country.

Scientists said that the variant has an unusually high number of mutations, leading to widespread concern – including a number of nations already restricting travel from the region, with more possibly on the way.

"Initially it looked like some cluster outbreaks, but from yesterday, the indication came from our scientists from the Network of Genomic Surveillance that they were observing a new variant," Minister of Health Joe Phaahla announced Thursday.

The variant, known as B.1.1.529, has a "unique constellation" of more than 30 mutations to the spike protein – the part of the virus that binds to cells to attack – which impacts transmissibility, Professor Tulio de Oliveira, director of the country's Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation, said at a briefing Thursday.

"We are concerned by the jump in evolution in this variant," de Oliveira said Thursday, adding that the "very high number of mutations is a concern for predicted immune evasion and transmissibility."

"This new variant has many, many more mutations," he added. "We can see that the variant is potentially spreading very fast. We do expect to start seeing pressure in the healthcare system in the next few days and weeks."

The variant has also been detected in Hong Kong, Botswana and Israel.

The British government announced that it was banning flights from South Africa and five other southern African countries effective at noon on Friday, and that anyone who had recently arrived from those countries would be asked to take a COVID-19 test.

U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there were concerns the new variant “may be more transmissible” than the dominant delta strain, and “the vaccines that we currently have may be less effective” against it.

The European Commission is also considering adding restrictions as well based on the variant, according to its president Ursula von der Leyen, who wrote on Twitter that they are proposing "to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region."

The @EU_Commission will propose, in close coordination with Member States, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 26, 2021

On Twitter Thursday, de Oliveira urged wealthier countries, as well as billionaires and financial institutions, for help combatting the variant, writing that "world should provide support to South Africa and Africa and not discriminate or isolate it!"

We have been very transparent with scientific information. We identified, made data public, and raised the alarm as the infections are just increasing. We did this to protect our country and the world in spite of potentially suffering massive discrimination. pic.twitter.com/9CCVsYW8Dy — Tulio de Oliveira (@Tuliodna) November 25, 2021

"By protecting and supporting it, we will protect the world," he added.

Germany said von der Leyen’s proposal could be enacted as soon as Friday night.

“The last thing we need is to bring in a new variant that will cause even more problems,” said German Health Minister Jens Spahn.

Italy’s health ministry also announced measures to ban entry into Italy of anyone who has been in seven southern African nations — South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini — in the past 14 days due to the new variant.

The Netherlands is planning similar measures.

“These nations are considered high risk areas. It means a quarantine and double testing for travelers from these countries,” said Dutch Health Minister Hugo De Jonge.

In Israel, the health ministry said it has detected the country’s first case of the new coronavirus variant in a traveler who returned from Malawi. The traveler and two other suspected cases have been placed in isolation. It said all three are vaccinated but that it is currently looking into their exact vaccination status.

After a period of relatively low transmission in which South Africa recorded just over 200 new confirmed cases per day, in the past week the daily new cases rapidly increased to more than 1,200 on Wednesday. On Thursday they jumped to 2,465.

The first surge was in Pretoria and the surrounding Tshwane metropolitan area and appeared to be cluster outbreaks from student gatherings at universities in the area, said health minister Phaahla. Anid the rise in cases, scientists studied the genomic sequencing and discovered the new variant.

South African officials had warned that a new resurgence was expected from mid-December to early January and had hoped to prepare for that by getting many more people vaccinated, said Phaahla.

About 41% of South Africa’s adults have been vaccinated and the number of shots being given per day is relatively low, at less than 130,000, significantly below the government’s target of 300,000 per day.

South Africa currently has about 16.5 million doses of vaccines, by Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, in the country and is expecting delivery of about 2.5 million more in the next week, according to Nicholas Crisp, acting director-general of the national health department.

“We are getting in vaccines faster than we are using them at the moment,” said Crisp. “So for some time now, we have been deferring deliveries, not decreasing orders, but just deferring our deliveries so that we don’t accumulate and stockpile vaccines.”

South Africa, with a population of 60 million, has recorded more than 2.9 million COVID-19 cases including more than 89,000 deaths.

To date, the delta variant remains by far the most infectious and has crowded out other once-worrying variants including alpha, beta and mu. According to sequences submitted by countries worldwide to the world’s biggest public database, more than 99% are delta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.