ORLANDO, Fla. — After the traditional turkey meal, comes the shoppers.

But the local shopping today may not be as frenzied as in years past.

Black Friday deals get people out to stores to jump-start that holiday shopping and this year it’s no different.

Stores not as packed as in previous years



Shoppers were lined up early Friday outside the Best Buy on Colonial Drive.

Things there ran smooth as the Best Buy staff has Black Friday down to a science. But there was some disappointment, from shoppers.

People who lined up, some actually stayed overnight, really hoped for a Play Station 5. About an hour before the store opened, staff announced the sad news, they had none in stock.

Saying it’s a supply issue, store officials explained it’s a parts problem, for the manufacturers making the machines. Some left the line, others said there are still items they can save on to kick-off their holiday shopping.

“Little disappointing because I was really going to surprise somebody this year,” said William McCaffrey of Orlando. “I was going to do something nice for someone, but it happens. They got a whole bunch of other items for sale. So we’ll be able to find some good saving and stuff like that."

There are deals on TVs, laptops, earbuds and a range of items people are still here for.

There was a smaller line of shoppers than in years past. About a dozen people an hour before opening at 5 a.m., which doubled about ten minutes before the store opened its’ doors.