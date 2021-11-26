Hoping to score a Black Friday deal, Edward Coombs of Fairfield stood outside the Augusta Walmart well before sunrise Friday.

“It’s been hard the last couple of years,” he said at 4:45 a.m. “We’re trying to get everything we missed because of COVID.”

More than 200 shoppers stood in lines outside both entrances to the store, quietly waiting for the doors to open at 5 a.m. A group of friends from Farmingdale, Randolph and Augusta estimated they had arrived before 4 a.m. to claim the first positions in line.

“I want a TV and a vacuum,” said Denise O’Neill.

Two other shoppers in the group also wanted televisions, one for themselves and one for a family member who does not have a smart TV. Farther back in line, Monique Verrill said she too was hoping to get a TV and some video games.

The shoppers in Augusta are among the estimated 158 million who are expected to shop Thanksgiving weekend this year, according to the National Retail Federation. That’s about 2 million more than last year, but still 5 million less than pre-pandemic shopping in 2019.

“Black Friday stopped being a one-day event years ago, and this year some consumers started shopping for Christmas as early as Halloween,” said retail federation president and CEO Matthew Shay in a statement, adding that “retailers are confident they have enough inventory on hand to meet holiday demand.”

While the big box stores often benefit from crowds on Black Friday, small retailers are looking forward to Small Business Saturday. Online shoppers will look for deals on Cyber Monday and nonprofits will hope to get in on the spirit of the season with Giving Tuesday.

For at least two shoppers in Augusta, just being part of Black Friday was the motivation.

“We’re just here for the experience,” said Riley Reitchel, 17, of Palermo, who stood with her friend Paige Sutter, also 17. “We need oven mitts for her mom.”

On the edge of the parking lot, a group from Central Church unloaded instruments, hot coffee and snacks from a box truck. The church, with locations in Augusta, China, Topsham and online, plans to hold 15 Christmas services this year.

“It’s our first year doing this,” said Erika Bush, the church’s creative director. “With everything that’s been going on with the pandemic, it’s exciting to be out here and be able to invite people to come and join us.”