MAYFIELD HEIGHTS — Black Friday was somewhat back to normal with shoppers returning to stores to snag great deals.

​​Last year, many people had to shop online because of the pandemic. According to Data from Adobe, shoppers spent more than $9 billion buying online on Black Friday in 2020. While many stores are offering deals both online and in person some people said they decided to head to the stores this year just out of tradition.

In northeast Ohio, shoppers lined up at a Target in Mayfield Heights just before 7 a.m. to shop holiday deals.

"When you go in store you can just find really cool things, you know," said Timmy Carlile. "Like I said, I'm a Pokemon card collector so you can really find cool items when you go in store. And online it's just not as fun. I like going to the stores and it's part of the hunt."

Black Friday is the first day of a weekend of deals for shoppers. Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday are also big money makers for companies offering up sweet deals.​