WAUKESHA, Wis.— It was a busy morning Friday for Asche Laabs, a server at The Coop in Waukesha.

“It’s pretty amazing how busy it’s been,” Laabs said as she filled a cup with ice for a customer’s soda. “But, that’s a great thing. We’re getting a lot of support here.”

As soon as doors opened at 7 a.m., servers had full sections and the kitchen was slammed.

“From 6:45 we did have a line out the door,” said Joseph Sifnaios, co-owner of The Coop.

When an SUV was driven into the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday, killing six and injuring more than 60 others, Sifnaios and his family wanted to help those impacted.

“When it first happened, my brother and I said, 'What can we do?'” Sifnaios said. "I mean, what can we do? And our gut just told us 100%.”

One-hundred percent: That means the proceeds of every pancake, every egg, every piece of bacon bought by customers Friday would go to the Waukesha County Community Fund to help the victims of the parade tragedy.

It hit close to home for Sifnaios and his wait staff.

“One is currently out of the hospital, but she’s pretty immobile at the moment,” Sifnaios said. "The other one, she’s in Aurora with her daughter. Well, her daughter’s at Children’s and she’s at Aurora. We’re just praying for the best, to be quite honest with you.”

Heather Richter, a regular at The Coop said the wait times and the nonstop flow of people showing up for breakfast shows a very important trait about people from Waukesha.

“It just tells us how great a sense of community we have here in Waukesha, that everyone’s so willing to come out and even just wait 30 to 45 minutes to just have their food, and you know, nobody’s impatient. Everyone’s just grateful to be here, grateful to help,” Richter said as brunch was delivered to her family’s table.

It’s not easy for a local, family owned restaurant to pass on an entire day’s worth of profits, especially a day as busy as Black Friday.

For The Coop to do that, Richter said, is huge.

“It almost makes you want to cry,” she said, as it goes to show the rest of the state , and the country, that '‘Waukesha Strong'’ isn’t just a saying you put on a pin.