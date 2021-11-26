HONOLULU (AP) — A food distributor in Hawaii has filed a federal lawsuit against a dairy company because milk from the mainland is allegedly being sold under a name that advertises local ties.

The lawsuit filed by Hawaii Foodservice Alliance claims Meadow Gold Dairies is selling milk from California alongside advertising that says “Hawaii’s Dairy” and “Made with Aloha,” the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Friday.

The lawsuit says the company has no cows in Hawaii and their “Lani Moo” mascot is misleading.

Meadow Gold has long sold milk produced in Hawaii. The company was sold in April 2020 to Bahman Sadeghi, a Big Island dairy farmer, who allegedly began using milk from outside the state.

Meadow Gold did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

In a similar but unrelated case, a federal judge recently tossed out a lawsuit against California-based King’s Hawaiian, which produces sweet rolls.

Hawaii Public Radio reports King’s Hawaiian was sued because their label features the words “Established 1950” and “Hilo, Hawaii” in reference to the company’s founding.

U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton said the packaging clearly states the rolls are made in California and a geographic reference like Hilo would not deceive a consumer into believing the product was made there.