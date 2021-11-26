MILWAUKEE— It was a busy morning at Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee as hundreds gathered outside, many long before sunrise, to purchase their special Black Friday beers. It has been a tradition since 2012 when the brewery began releasing special edition brews on Black Friday.

Many came well prepared, some brought small campfires to stay warm, others brought BBQ grills to prepare breakfast on site. Jessie Grosskreutz was among those who waited more than four hours; he said he has learned how to prepare in his years attending.

“Year one we had hypothermia; year seven now, we have a bunch of bacon, eggs and a grill going. Getting better every year, 100%,” said Grosskreutz.

Lakefront Brewery founder Russ Klisch said after having to take a break from the event in 2020 due to COVID-19, it means a lot that people are once again ready to embrace the tradition.

People go all out for @lakefront Black Friday beer releases, turning it into quite a tailgate style event as early as 4am pic.twitter.com/ctrguihYSB — Ryan Burk (@StorytellerRyan) November 26, 2021

“It's just amazing people are doing this, coming out, having such a great time and we are happy that they come to see us. It warms our heart,” said Klisch.

