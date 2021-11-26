Black Friday is here and so many New Yorkers are looking to get that great deal. But the shopping doesn't end today.

Small Business Saturday is tomorrow and a huge day for local business owners.

Our Robert Guaderrama sat down with Matt Coleman from the Small Business Administration on why it’s even more meaningful to shop small this year, how shopping small impacts a community's economy, what resources exist to support small businesses and how you help your local mom and pop shops thrive and grow.