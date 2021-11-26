FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Inflation is soaring at the fastest rate in more than 30 years. A recent report by the U.S. Labor Department showed how higher prices are hitting home for Americans.

What You Need To Know

Consumer prices saw their sharpest increase since 1990, according to the U.S. Labor Department

North Carolina teen Stephanie Ramirez Davila has been couponing for six years

Ramirez Davila says extreme couponing has saved her family thousands of dollars

Stephanie Ramirez Davila takes bargain hunting to the next level. The 18-year-old has been couponing for six years.

“With prices increasing everywhere it’s really important to really just watch your pennies. Watch what you’re spending your money on and how you’re spending it,” Ramirez Davila said. “And if there’s ways for you spend a little less of it, I feel that’s really important.”

As consumer prices for food and gas remain high, many Americans are feeling the pinch. Money-saving tricks such as couponing are coming in handy right now.

Ramirez Davila has a binder with over 200 coupons, which she says helps her stay organized.

“You just put one coupon in each [plastic] insert,” Ramirez Davila said. “If you have multiples of the same coupon, you can put it in the same insert. That way you’re saving a little bit of space.”

To keep track for when each coupon expires, she writes down the date of when it first came out. It may seem like a lot of effort, but the savings can add up quick when you follow the rules.

Having started at such a young age, she says couponing is a lifestyle for her now.

“I can’t go into a grocery store and say let me pick up some shaving products because I’m like no, I have a coupon for that, I know I do. I can’t get it at full price anymore,” she said.

Ramirez Davila is passionate about couponing, but it’s also her way of contributing. What she and her family save here, they can spend elsewhere.

“In these six years, we have probably saved, I can confidently say, a few thousand dollars,” Ramirez Davila said.

And while she is a savvy shopper for her family, she often donates extra items she has scored through deals to relatives, friends and homeless shelters.