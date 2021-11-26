CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In a time when small businesses are struggling to keep up with demand and keep shelves stocked, a Charlotte entrepreneur is forging partnerships with other businesses to help navigate the changing retail world.

What You Need To Know

The owner of Betty by Moxie Mercantile is launching a new business partnership with other local female-owned businesses to help give them exposure in Charlotte

The Batchmaker and Babe and Babe Butcher products are now sold in Betty one day a week with the hope of adding additional delivery days

With supply chain issues hitting all small businesses, the owners wanted to create a partnership to help support each other and to grow their business in other neighborhoods

Michelle Castelloe owns the clothing and gift boutiques Betty and Moxie Mercantile. She said ahead of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday she’s facing supply chain issues for key items in her stores.

“Some of them are stuck out in containers on ships because the candle maker can’t get the vessel they pour their candles into and things like that,” Castelloe said.

Castelloe recently partnered with two local women-owned businesses to showcase their food products for free. She also gives them 100% of the revenue from their sales.

“I recognized I have this incredible opportunity in this giant space to be able to welcome more brands in,” she said.

Once a week, Castelloe buys food from The Batchmaker and Babe and Butcher. She shares a social media post and people head to her store to scoop up the treats.

Castelloe said while many businesses would love to open new stores, it’s hard in the current climate, which is why she launched this partnership.

“It’s very hard to get to other parts of the community. I don’t leave Midwood unless I’m going to Matthews or Davidson, and that’s only because I have other locations there,” she said.

Lindsay Anvik, the owner of Babe and Butcher, opened a brick and mortar store at Camp North End earlier this year. She said the partnership is already working.

“Our customers overlap, so people that may not know about her can learn about her and vice-versa,” Anvik said.

Both women hope other business owners are inspired and jump on board with the initiative.

“We all kind of want to help each other, and finding a way to work together and way that it all works for each of us has been great,” Anvik said.

Castelloe said she is hoping to increase the frequency of the food deliveries to two or three times a week if staffing and supplies allow.