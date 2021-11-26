MADISON, Wis. — Creators had space to sell their wares on Black Friday, encouraging people to shop local for the holidays.

The Madison Makers Market had been planning a big Black Friday event for months. It ended up being spread across eight venues citywide.

Dozens of vendors took over the Sylvee. One was surprised by how busy it was, considering people were waiting to get in just before doors opened at noon.

Karen Jahns started Crafty Side of Karen right before the pandemic began. She paints watercolors and crochets. She had a booth at the Sylvee Friday.

“In 2020, I started my business. And I was only able to do a couple shows and then COVID hit, and everything was canceled,” she said. “Which was kind of devastating when starting a new business.”

She had to get creative, and turned online, like so many small businesses did.

“I ended up finding on Facebook a lot of online marketplaces, like craft shows to do. So that helped out a little bit,” she said.

Still, nothing replaces the in-person connection.

“It’s actually nice, because I think especially with my crocheted items, people need to touch it, feel it, and just to see it in person,” she said. “And I love to see the reactions of people, ‘Oh this is the cutest thing ever!’”

Aubree Saia is co-owner of Inspired Alchemy chocolates. They make organic superfood-infused truffles.

Just like for most small producers, it was a rough year for her and husband/co-owner Bohdan Nedilsky.

“We lost all of our wholesale accounts with the pandemic,” Saia said. “We lost a lot of our product as well, because we had produced for [those sales].”

They ended up shifting gears. Saia and Nedilsky got a grant from Dane Buy Local, and decided to create a truffle bike. Once springtime hits, they’ll ride around offering their chocolate.

“We love the warmth, so we’re very excited to just explore the streets with this bike,” Saia said.

For now though, just being able to sell face-to-face around the holidays feels like a gift.

“We have met so many people that we cross paths with in other parts of our life. You befriend them, and you rely on them,” Nedilsky said. “That’s something that’s been a really bright spot.”

