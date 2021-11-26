In Central Massachusetts shoppers hit area malls to find the best deals.

The Auburn Mall reported a good sized crowd Friday.

Mall Manager Chris Bastien said a lot of people want to get out and shop after not really being able to last year.

He said being able to see the products you're buying in person is important for some customers.

"That's what malls are all about, they're about getting out, having a social experience with your family and friends, being able to touch and feel the products that you're buying,” said Bastien, adding, “just having a fun experience out of the house."

The mall is partnering with Cradle to Crayons for the holidays.

Shoppers can take a tag off the giving tree in the food court and buy an item for a local child.

They also have a collection bin for Toys for Tots where unwrapped toys can be dropped off.