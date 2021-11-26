BRANDON, Fla. — Shoppers turned out early this morning for Black Friday deals.

For many businesses, it’s their make or break season.

Shoppers were out at Bass Pro Shops today, as well as the Brandon Mall.

And according to Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, Bay area malls are seeing good crowds so far during Thanksgiving week.

Kishan Argarwal sells goods at the Westfield Brandon mall.

He sells Christmas ornaments and other festive items at Ornaments, Inc.

“One of my best sellers are our Baby’s First Christmas ornaments, and you can put a picture in there, and we can personalize it for them,” said Argarwal. “It feels great because every year we have many repeat customers, they come back again and again every year to buy these ornaments. It has become like a tradition.”

He’s been here at Westfield Brandon Mall for more than five years, selling hundreds of various ornaments to thousands of shoppers.

“I just love the feeling that people have so much love and affection for their family members,” he said. “And it’s just so nice to see people buying gifts for their family members. It just creates such a loving atmosphere.”