GREENSBORO, N.C. — Retailers across North Carolina are preparing for one of the most famously busy shopping days of the year.

What You Need To Know Stores are preparing for a seasonal boost of online and in-store traffic for the holiday shopping season





Some managers are expecting about the same amount of people in-store as last year





Retailers urge shoppers to remember to sanitize and social distance while hunting for bargains

Jacob Pennington is a Black Friday expert. He has plenty of practice after eight years in retail management.

He works as a sales manager at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Greensboro and said the holidays are definitely a ramp-up period.

"No two days have ever been the same for me," Pennington said.

He believes that his store is ready for the online and in-store orders that come with the holiday shopping rush.

Spectrum News 1 asked if he expects a big jump when it comes to in-store customers compared with last year. He said he doesn't expect much to change.

"We're prepared for about the same this year and shouldn't see much different than any other Black Friday," Pennington said.

Things might feel more familiar this year, but retailers ask customers to continue COVID-19 precautions, such as sanitizing and social distancing, while hunting for deals.

