BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Evan Cannestra-Zenk, 14, has his go-to drink when he goes to the movie theater.

What You Need To Know After the movie industry took a hit during COVID-19, families are returning to see new movies at the theaters this Thanksgiving





"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is a big draw for the Thanksgiving weekend. It’s a sequel to the original movies from the 1980s





“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is expected to be one of the biggest movies of the year, and opens just before Christmas

“Mountain Dew,” he said. "Always."

While sometimes he said he mixes a bunch of flavored drinks together, he went with the classic this time.

Speaking of classics, the movie he and his family went to see on Thanksgiving was "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." It’s a sequel to a 1984 classic.

Cannestra-Zenk’s mom, Patrice Cannestra, said her kids have seen all of the originals.

“Yeah, and we’re all excited about this one,” Cannestra said.

Her son, though, isn’t sure what to think about this new sequel.

“I don’t know about kids stepping up and taking the roles of their parents,” Cannestra-Zenk said.

Regardless of the movie, the Cannestra-Zenk family wanted to do something together for Thanksgiving — as old traditions aren’t as big right now.

“The big family Thanksgiving things aren’t as big this year … so we just decided to do something before dinner,” Cannestra said.

Currently, a lot of movies on the big screen are family oriented, which his a big draw for a lot of people looking to do things together. Whether they want to see "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," "Clifford the Big Red Dog" or Disney’s "Encanto," there’s something for everyone this Thanksgiving weekend.

And that is something Cannestra-Zenk is thankful for.

“It brings us closer together, since we don’t really get to see each other that often, considering I’m at school, and they’re always at work.Then, I’m always doing other stuff, so we don’t really get to do things together," he said.