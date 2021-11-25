President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spent part of their Thanksgiving Day celebration at United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass., thanking members of the armed forces — both in person and virtually, around the world — for their service and to wish them good tidings on the holiday.

The president and Dr. Biden met about about two dozen members of the Coast Guard outside of the Coast Guard station, greeting them and wishing them a “Happy Thanksgiving.”

Biden handed challenge coins to the gathered service members, and the first couple shook hands and greeted the gathered service members.

When asked what he was thankful for, the president replied, “I’m not joking when I say I’m thankful for these guys," referring to the service members.

In a pre-recorded message posted to social media posted earlier Thursday, President Biden said that Thanksgiving is “always a special time,” but added that “this year, the blessings of Thanksgiving are especially meaningful.”

From the Biden family to yours – Happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/r0mhQtQS69 — President Biden (@POTUS) November 25, 2021

“After being apart last year, we have a new appreciation for those little moments we can't plan or replicate,” Dr. Biden said in the video. “The music of laughter in a warm, full kitchen, the thump of small feet making big sounds, the circle of faces crowded around our dining room table, glowing in the candlelight.”

The president expressed extra gratitude for our men and women in uniform, as well as their families, “for their sacrifices to our nation.”

“While we celebrate together, many of those military families will be apart from their loved ones, whether your spouse is deployed or you've settled into yet another base,” Dr. Biden said. “The holidays just aren't the same without the people and the communities that make this holiday special. We are so grateful for your service.”

“As we give thanks for what we have, we also keep in our heart those who have been lost, and those who have lost so much,” President Biden said, acknowledging the lives lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “And those who have an empty seat at their kitchen table or their dining room table this year, because of this virus, or another cruel twist of fate or accident. We pray for them.”

“As Joe and I have traveled this year we have seen and been so inspired by the unbreakable threads that unite us all,” Dr. Biden said. “Family and faith, kindness and compassion and love for this country we call home.”

“You make us so proud every day to serve as your President and First Lady,” Biden concluded. “And from the Biden family to yours: Happy Thanksgiving. God bless you, and may God protect our troops and their families.”

Earlier in the day, the Bidens made a surprise call-in to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, where the president expressed gratitude for the return to normalcy the festivities provided.

"After two years, we're back, America is back, there's nothing we're unable to overcome," Biden said to NBC anchor Al Roker, who he credited in part for helping lift the spirit of the American people.

"And you’re one of the reasons for that, pal," Biden said to the affable weatherman. "You’re always up, you’re always rooting."

"I'm waiting for Santa," Biden joked at the end of the call. "Wish we were there with you, Al. Nice to see you, pal."