MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Small business owners are busy getting ready ahead of Small Business Saturday this weekend, but not without a little bit of a headache.

Shop owners in Mount Holly say they faced supply chain issues that left them worried.

Jeff Lee owns the Vintage Nest on Main Street. He says he always orders early for the holiday shopping season, but this year it took an extra four months for merchandise to arrive.

"Christmas we normally receive in May,” Lee said. "We received that mid to late September, which put us behind the eight-ball to prepare for Christmas because it’s a significant amount of merchandise to be inventoried and priced and displayed and everything you have to do with Christmas.”

But, he says they received about 90% of their open orders and the store is full and ready to go.

For Small Business Saturday, his store will be giving away their homemade wax candles with a purchase of $40 or more.

Just down the street from Lee’s shop is Catalyst Mercantile, which is owned by Kendle Starcher.

Her store sells all local makers and products from other small business owners. She said she and her suppliers faced the supply chain issues when trying to order materials to make their goods.

Starcher says she had to wait longer than expected for metals to arrive that she uses to design the jewelry she sells in store.

But, she also says the small business community is a strong community and they’re excited for this Saturday.

“So everyone has had it in some form and we are all like, 'Alright that doesn’t work, what else can we try?'” she said in reference to supply chain issues. "But everyone is fine. We just keep pivoting until we find something that will work.”

She says for Small Business Saturday, her store is handing away goodie bags to the first 50 customers who spend $50, as well as other deals. She says discounts will also be available online.

Also happening Saturday in Mount Holly, they are hosting a vendor artisan pop-up market at the Mount Holly Farmer’s Market featuring 30 vendors and food trucks.