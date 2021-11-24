ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orlando International Airport officials have been predicting that the number of passengers coming through over the Thanksgiving holiday would approach levels not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the crowds are not expected to disappoint them.

On Wednesday afternoon, the airport tweeted that its parking lots were at full capacity and even some overflow lots were close to being full.

Our parking lots are at full capacity at this time with minimum availability at the West Park Place Economy Lot. If you have a friend to drop you off at the airport, if you can take a taxi or a rideshare, now is the time. Please call 407-825-2104 for updated parking availability. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) November 24, 2021

Earlier in the day, the airport indicated that more than 930,000 travelers were expected to pass through the airport from Wednesday through Nov. 30. Officials had been expecting more than 1.5 million travelers during the entire Thanksgiving holiday season — Nov. 19-29.

As of Monday, Thanksgiving travel in and out of Orlando International was just 2.5% less than 2019 travel numbers. Thanksgiving hotel bookings, according to VisitOrlando, were 90% what they were during the same time frame in 2019.

The busiest days of this #Thanksgiving travel period have arrived with more than 930k travelers passing through today until Tuesday, 11/30. If you’re one of our travelers please make sure to plan ahead, arrive early and pack your patience. pic.twitter.com/8Hrzn74pOE — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) November 24, 2021

Officials urged travelers to arrive early for their flights and to be patient.