James Beeks, a 49-year-old man from Orlando, Florida, who works as a Michael Jackson impersonator and plays the role of Judas in the U.S. tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” was arrested and charged for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to the Justice Department.

Prosecutors say that Beeks, who performs under the stage name James T. Justis, allegedly joined a group of Oath Keepers who breached the Capitol during the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.

Beeks was arrested in Milwaukee on Tuesday, where the “Jesus Christ Superstar” tour was set to perform, and appeared in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

“Given that the next Jesus Christ Superstar production begins on November 23, 2021, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, law enforcement assesses that Beeks will likely fly from Orlando to Milwaukee within the next several days,” court documents say.

He was charged with obstruction of Congress, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds, according to the Department of Justice.

Beeks, according to court documents, “joined with a group of Oath Keepers while walking from the Ellipse to the Capitol” and linked up with “a mob of people, including some who attacked law enforcement.”

Investigators initially had difficulty identifying Beeks because he was dressed differently than other Oath Keepers on Jan. 6, and his face was covered with a neck gaiter.

However, they were ultimately able to identify Beeks, in part, because he wore a jacket from Michael Jackson’s BAD world tour during the insurrection, which is emblazoned with the word “BAD” — he also wore “a black helmet” and “was carrying what appeared to be a black shield,” according to the complaint.

“Law enforcement was further able to corroborate Beeks’s possession of the black jacket that appears consistent with the one he was seen wearing on January 6, 2021,” investigators wrote. “The jacket appears to be from Michael Jackson’s BAD world tour, which started in 1987.”

“Law enforcement located open source photographs of a person who appears to be Beeks wearing this same jacket,” the court documents continue, with images of Beeks posing in front of the “Jesus Christ Superstar” marquee, which helped investigators make the connection.

“Beeks has an additional connection to Michael Jackson: According to his LinkedIn profile and YouTube page, Beeks regularly performs as a Michael Jackson impersonator,” investigators wrote. “His YouTube page, under the name James Delisco Beeks with a username of ‘jdmoonwalker,' describes him as ‘one of the Top Michael Jackson Tribute artists in the US.’”

Cell phone data suggested that Beeks was near the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to investigators.

Investigators “observed” Beeks “in early November 2021 at performances in San Francisco and Los Angeles.”

Spectrum News has reached out to Really Useful Productions, the company behind "Jesus Christ Superstar,” for comment. A link to his bio on the tour's page appears to have been taken down.

Hundreds have people have been charged in connection with the deadly riot.