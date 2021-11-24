CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — When we ring in the New Year, a number of statewide laws will go into effect. One of those is a ban on single-use foam food, beverage and packaging materials. Needless to say, it is a big change for businesses and one that is coming with a lot of preparation ahead of time. Enter one Cheektowaga business that has got Western New York and beyond covered.

Chudy Paper Company has a radio commercial you’ve probably heard while driving around Buffalo.

It certainly caught our attention. So, we went to the Cheektowaga supply company to see what they advertise as their Green Production Room.

“Everyone wants to touch and feel. What does it feel like? How is it going to hold up?” Frank Michalski, Chudy Paper Company CEO said.

Chudy is a fourth-generation supply company. Their Green Room was created as talks of a plastic bag ban began. Michalski says they’ve always looked for sustainable solutions.

“We’re not just a supplier, we are an educator,” Michalski said. “That’s what it took it as from the beginning.”

It’s the same message they hoped Western New York would get from their commercials, with a superhero undertone, sending out a bat signal to businesses not ready for the polystyrene ban.

“We’ve had positive responses, he smiled. “And, then not so positive responses where people call us and say we are just trying to push propaganda and sell more product, or more expensive product.”

After doing research, those unhappy callers have called back and asked for help. As we learned, it is much more complex than just picking out more eco-friendly containers.

“Since these containers are different than what they’re used to, they are making sure it looks right, it fits right and it’s compatible with the colors,” Michalski explained.

Michalski says it’s not uncommon for business owners to bring in food to see what container makes it all "pop better."

Michalski says while their commercials have served as a countdown for the ban, it’s also a wake-up call regarding supply chain issues. Their Green Team monitors what’s available.

“We have it as an ‘ABC,’ where this is available today, but maybe not tomorrow,” Michalski said.

With the potential headaches this ban is causing, why does it matter so much?

“There is some recyclability to it but it’s not easy,” Gary Carrel, Erie County Solid Waste Recycling Specialist said. “One of the problems is that because Styrofoam is mostly the air, it makes it difficult to collect.”

Carrel says it takes up so much room. Also, when it breaks down it turns into small pieces like these.

“The animals eat them and then we eat them," he explained. “That’s another reason why the state is doing this.”

Carrel adds studies are showing Styrofoam never really goes away.

“It will just keep breaking down into smaller and smaller pieces,” Carrel explained. “In the end, it’ll somehow always be in the environment.”

Carrel says it’s no secret the cost to change to more eco-friendly alternatives might hurt some bottom lines. Michalski agrees, especially with the price hike they’ve already seen.

“The last price increase we saw on these was 25%. That was on top of a 25% increase we saw a month ago,” Michalski said.

He projects prices will go down, but with the uncertainty of the supply chain, he’s hesitant to say when.

One thing is for sure, the choices businesses make now will help future generations. That is priceless.

There are a few exceptions to this ban, in the form of a financial hardship waiver. That includes places that serve community meal programs, food pantries and places of worship. You can also call the Erie County Solid Waste Recycling department and they will give you the resources you need in terms of where you need to buy and answer any questions you may have.