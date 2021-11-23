Let’s head to the ‘Loaf

Sugarloaf announced it opened for the 2021/22 ski season on Monday, becoming the third resort on the east coast to welcome skiers back.

“We’ve been fortunate that our northern location and high elevation has given us some good snowmaking conditions over the past couple of weeks,” said Crusher Wilkinson, vice president of mountain operations at Sugarloaf.

What’s open?

Covering the ground quickly with man-made snow, Sugarloaf said ropes were up on seven trails opening day with the Timberline lift and SuperQuad operating.

Visit the resort’s website for an updated snow report.

The mountain said it made significant enhancements to its snowmaking system this year, working with Efficiency Maine to add several hundred ultra-efficient snow guns to its arsenal. Sugarloaf said the new machinery will save over 11,000 kWh per gun per year — a step toward reaching the resort’s goal of having a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030.

Don’t forget a mask

If you’re heading to the mountain for the holiday weekend and planning to Apres ski, make sure to pack a mask in your coat. Sugarloaf is recommending face coverings for all guests while indoors.

All changes to Sugarloaf’s ticketing system implemented last year due to COVID-19 will remain in place for the 2021/22 season. Ticketing will be managed at outdoor windows and automated ticket kiosks located at the base. Pre-purchased tickets will be required to ski.

For more information on snowmaking, trail conditions and resort updates visit www.sugarloaf.com/daily.