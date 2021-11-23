In its latest wave of subpoenas, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has issued subpoenas to far-right militia groups involved in the deadly insurrection, including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.

The subpoenas also specifically call out Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, who was Chairman of the Proud Boys during the Capitol attack, and Elmer Stewart Rhodes, president of the Oath Keepers.

BREAKING: The Select Committee subpoenas individuals and organizations linked to the violent attack on the Capitol:



• Proud Boys International, L.L.C.

• Henry “Enrique” Tarrio

• Oath Keepers

• Elmer Stewart Rhodes

• Robert Patrick Lewis/1st Amendment Praetorian — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) November 23, 2021

The panel is also seeking testimony from 1st Amendment Praetorian, which the panel calls "an organization that provided security at multiple rallies leading up to January 6th" which amplified former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud, and its chairman, Robert Patrick Lewis.

"We believe the individuals and organizations we subpoenaed today have relevant information about how violence erupted at the Capitol and the preparation leading up to this violent attack," Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chair of the panel, wrote in a statement.

The move comes one day after the panel issued subpoenas to several allies of former President Trump, including GOP operative Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, a claim supported by officials from both political parties. Clais of voter fraud were rejected in courts nationwide.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.