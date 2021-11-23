ORLANDO, Fla. — With the Christmas season now officially underway, many people are decorating Christmas trees. But some experts say you should not wait to get one — especially if you’re buying a live tree.

Kelly Owen has sold Christmas trees for 35 years. He says trees have become harder to come by in the last few years. Owen says the 2008 recession stunted the number of trees planted back then.

“Because this is the time when those trees would be coming to this height, which is the most popular — 7, 8, 9 footers — and we don’t have them so obviously the demand and the price have gone up,” said Owen, the owner of Kelly’s Christmas Trees at 1401 South Hiawassee Rd., Orlando.

He says the shortage combined with this year’s delivery delays have driven some other nearby tree lots out of business. He believes some of his special touches - like creating snow on some trees - keeps his longtime customers coming back.

“They love it the way it looks, and it keeps the needles on the tree the whole time,” said Owen. “And after awhile you have a steady clientele, the people come every year, and as long as you give them a good product and you take care of it they’ll come back and see you.”

Customers like Joy St. Andre came in before Thanksgiving to find the perfect tree for her family.

“It’s tradition, and then with the kids getting older – they’re like 21 and 23 – so it’s not going to be too many more years that we’ll do this - so this is really special,” said St. Andre.

Owen says at the rate trees are selling, by the second week in December he will be running out.

“If you want a bigger tree come early, and if you want a medium tree come early, and if you want a small tree come early – I’m just telling you come early and you’ll get what you want,” said Owen.

Owen says if cut Christmas trees have adequate access to water, they can live for more than a month. In fact, he says once a customer told him a cut Christmas tree was still alive in March.